Young's Seafood to create hundreds of jobs in Grimsby factory

More than 400 jobs are being created at Young's Seafood factory in Grimsby following an increase in demand.

400 Jobs created in Young's seafood Grimsby factory

A variety of factory based roles will be available across the sites as the fish manufacturer looks to be an employer of 3,000 by the end of the year - making it the town's biggest employer.

Terry Tuplin, Site Director at Young’s Seafood, said: