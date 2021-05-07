Young's Seafood to create hundreds of jobs in Grimsby factory
More than 400 jobs are being created at Young's Seafood factory in Grimsby following an increase in demand.
A variety of factory based roles will be available across the sites as the fish manufacturer looks to be an employer of 3,000 by the end of the year - making it the town's biggest employer.
Terry Tuplin, Site Director at Young’s Seafood, said:
We believe in creating positive, well-founded employee relationships, a great work-life balance, fair reward and long-term career prospects. Its foundation is built from over 200 years’ experience in fish manufacturing and this has allowed our organisation to provide sustainable employment for development and growth in Grimsby.