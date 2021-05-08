Leeds MP Richard Burgon says Labour leadership needs to 'change course'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon has told ITV News that the Labour leadership has treated the Conservatives with "kid gloves" in the last year.

The former Shadow Secretary of State for Justice said that the Labour Party needed to change course to win back voters after losing council seats in the local elections.

The party suffered setbacks in Sheffield, Wakefield and North East Lincolnshire - with the party losing control of the council in Sheffield after losing 8 seats.

The party have also lost ground in Rotherham, where the Conservatives have currently won 16 seats in an "all-out" election, having previously not had a single seat on the council.

Mr Burgon said: "All local candidates, of course, be it for regional mayor or local council or indeed for parliament, all candidates are affected by the national picture and I think the national leadership of our party has treated the Tories with "kid gloves" during the pandemic.

"It's now urgent that the leadership accepts that its strategy and it's approach in the last year has failed and they need to change course immediately, they need to change course urgently."

Analysis by ITV Calendar Political Correspondent Harry Horton

As results continue to trickle in, there's a clear picture across our region beginning to emerge: Labour struggles.

In Sheffield, the party has lost out to the Lib Dems and the Greens. It means the council is now under no overall control, and the parties will have to thrash out a deal to govern. In other areas, it's the Conservatives that have taken advantage.

In Rotherham, the Conservatives had no councillors before this week. Now there's at least 16 of them. In Wakefield, Labour remains in charge but have lost six seats to the Tories. In Kirklees, Labour were hoping to regain control of the council. That seems highly unlikely now.

If you speak to senior Conservatives in our region, they think there's been a fundamental shift in areas once considered Labour heartlands. They say election results this year are proof the 2019 general election wasn't an anomaly.

Labour activists are glum. The coming weeks and months will see a lot of debate and soul searching within the party.

The party has had some success in parts of Yorkshire and is optimistic about winning West Yorkshire's first mayor. But this region is more marginal than it has been for decades - and will be a key battleground for in the next few years.