A driver drugged up on cannabis has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after he drove on the wrong side of the road killing a father of four in a head-on collision.

George Thompson, 36, from Sprotborough near Doncaster, also caused serious injuries to his passengers - an adult and three children.

The crash happened on 19th September 2019 on the A6055 at Leeming Bar. Thompson was driving a white Ford Transit van when he overtook a vehicle in front of him but then failed to return to his side of the road. He continued driving on the wrong side of the carriageway hitting a car driven by Richard Blain, a a 37-year-old father-of-four and military serviceman who lived near Thirsk.

Mr Blain suffered serious injuries and died at James Cook Hospital later that evening.

Thompson, was carrying four passengers in his van. Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. He failed a police drugs test which showed he had illegal levels of cannabis in his system.

The case was heard through Teesside Crown Court, sitting at York Crown Court. Thompson was also banned from driving for four years and on his release he will have to take an extended retest.

Mr Blain’s family paid tribute to him and described him as a devoted family man who will be deeply missed.

“Richard was a wonderful Daddy, a loving husband, treasured son and brother. His loss to his family, friends and colleagues will always be felt deeply and his memory will cherished dearly by all.”