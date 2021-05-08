Passengers travelling on London North East Railway are facing cancellation and delays after cracks were found on a train model on Great Western Railway.

The issue was found in the Hitachi 800 series trains, with LNER taking the model out of service whilst the problem is investigated.

LNER have asked passengers to not travel today but have said that tickets will be valid until May 16.

Hull Trains had also taken the model out of service this morning but have just announced that following checks services will now run as normal.

Customers will be able to use their LNER tickets on Avanti West Coast trains, TransPennine Express trains between Leeds, York and Manchester and on East Midland Trains between St Pancras and Sheffield.

All of the details can be found on the LNER website.

Hull Trains have warned that services will be very busy and that they cannot guarantee that social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

The company have said that anyone who had their service cancelled this morning can get a full refund.

Full details can be found on the Hull Trains website.