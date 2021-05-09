James Coppinger plays final game for Doncaster Rovers after 17 years at the club
After seventeen years and 695 games in red and white, James Coppinger has played his final game for Doncaster Rovers before retiring.
The midfielder was welcomed onto the pitch by a guard of honour from both sides to recognise his long career at the club.
After the game, the Doncaster star was greeted by a crowd of fans cheering and chanting his name as he walked out with his daughter.
The 4-1 defeat at home to Peterborough won't be Coppinger's final trip out onto his home pitch. The club is organising a tribute game for the 40-year-old for when fans can return to the Keepmoat Stadium.
James Coppinger said:
We’ve had discussions about some kind of final game for me to play in – a tribute game or something similar at the Keepmoat Stadium – but until fans can come back without social distancing, we don’t know how it will look
He added: "When we get the all-clear for fans to return, that will give us a better idea of what that’s going to look like.
"If I can say goodbye and have one final farewell with the fans, that would be a dream come true."
Our sport reporter, Chris Dawkes caught up with the midfielder ahead of his final competitive game: