League One champions Hull City receive guard of honour ahead of Charlton game

Hull City has been given a guard of honour ahead of their final game of the season against Charlton Athletic today (Sunday 9 May), to mark the team's victory in League One.

The team has bounced straight back into the Championship after being relegated last season.

Before their final game today, the Charlton Athletic players lined up to clap Hull City out onto the pitch as a mark of respect for the champions.

A 1-0 defeat isn't the way Grant McCann's side would have planned to end their victorious season. But it was still celebrations all around as the team were presented with the League One trophy following their final game at The Valley.