play-icon Created with Sketch.

Officers are looking for three men after a white lorry collided with parked cars and property walls in Lincoln in the early hours of Sunday 9 May.

It happened at 4.33am on Charlesworth Street. After the incident, three men are believed to have left the vehicle, before heading in the direction of Foss Bank.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101.