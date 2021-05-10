Bradford City managers sacked

Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have been relieved of their managerial duties at Bradford City after just three months in permanent charge.

The duo, took over as caretakers in December before being given the job full time in February.

Both Trueman and Sellars have been offered the opportunity to remain at the club in other roles.

Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have been sacked after a poor end to the season Credit: Editorial

Chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: We feel, at this point, we need more experience to take us forward into the summer and next season which, for us, is a hugely significant one.

We have a crucial few months in front of us, and it is important we are in the best-possible position to be able to prepare for them.

This has not transpired and one point from a possible 21, in the end, has ultimately seen us settle for mid-table - which is far away from where this club wants and needs to be.

Trueman said: “It is obviously disappointing to have been stood down as manager, but I respect the board’s decision and am incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

I have been offered the opportunity to stay at the club and fully intend to do so.

Sellars said: “I would like to give a massive thanks to the football club, supporters, players and staff for what has been a fantastic experience over the past six months.

“I have loved every minute of the job and, despite my confidence in our ability to help take the club forward, I of course respect the decision made - following a disappointing end to the season - and my time as joint manager has taught me a lot.

“I will always look back at my spell in charge alongside Mark as an honour and a brilliant opportunity to further develop, using the experience moving forward.''

Plans are in place to find a replacement with with announcement to be made in the near future.