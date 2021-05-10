Dogs Trust in Leeds looking to re-home older "teddy bear" rescue dog

A former rescue dog, who is in the care of the Dogs Trust in Leeds after his owner died, is looking for a new home.

Kumar, a 10-year-old Akita, has been given a clean bill of health by the Trust and the team there are hoping he will find a new home quickly as he is struggling to adapt to living in kennels.

Credit: Dogs Trust

Emma Cooper, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust in Leeds, said: "Kumar has a fantastic nature, and he is one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet. He likes to be by your side and is content taking life at a slower pace, now that he is entering his senior years.

"Kumar has arthritis in his legs so finding him a home with few stairs where he will be able to spend his retirement years in comfort is essential.

"While his days of long walks might be a thing of the past, Kumar still has a playful side, loves a game of tug and war and will enjoy having a potter around the garden."

The team are looking to find potential owners who can offer Kumar a home where he won't be left on his own often and who can support him whilst he recovers from an operation to remove a benign growth from his paw.