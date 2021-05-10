Hull City Council has praised the city's football team for their success in securing promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Tigers were crowned League One champions at the weekend and received a guard of honour from Charlton Athletic before their game.

The leader of the council, Stephen Brady, said that the success of the club reflected on the city and that he hoped it would promote the area of Hull on a national level.

He added: "After an extremely challenging period for our city, it is fantastic to be able to celebrate the success of Hull City Football Club with their promotion back to the Championship.

"This team has bounced back and secured an important promotion that should act as an inspiration to the people of the city. Their success reflects on this city and this will help to further promote Hull in the national arena.

"We can take pride in their achievement and the council will work to build on the success of Hull City as we continue to recover from the pandemic and improve the prospects, health and well-being of the people of this city."