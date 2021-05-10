Lincolnshire Police see rise in drink-driving arrests following lockdown easing

Lincolnshire Police have seen a rise in the number of drink-driving offences since lockdown was eased in April.

The force said that the number of arrests almost doubled in April compared to March with 36 arrests happening after outdoor hospitality opened on April 12.

Police said that a lot of arrests in April also happened on the Easter bank holiday weekend.

66 Drink driving arrests in April

37 Drink Driving arrests in April

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins said: "Sadly we are seeing a drink-drive increase in the county, some of it is to be expected as we are seeing more people travel around with restrictions being eased.

"But it is an indication that we've got, as every area in the country does, a problem with drink-driving.

"It is completely and utterly unacceptable, we have issues in the past and we know that it can cause serious collisions and accidents and it is just dangerous. Our plea to everybody is don't take the risk, particularly as restrictions are lifting and there is a temptation to go and enjoy ourselves."