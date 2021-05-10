Sheffield City Council will be run on a committee system after voters overwhelmingly selected the option in a referendum on the matter.

The council is currently run via a cabinet system, where an elected councillor is chosen as leader of the council, who then chooses 9 other councillors to be responsible for different areas of local government, such as transport.

Under the new system, decision-making responsibilities are shared among other councillors.

Rather than a single cabinet member, a committee of several elected members makes decisions for a specific portfolio.

Committees are made up of councillors from all parties, with the number of seats proportionate to the political make-up of the council.

The referendum was triggered by the group 'It's Our City' after a petition with more than 5% of Sheffield voters signatures was acquired.

The result of the referendum is legally binding and another vote on the matter cannot be held for another 9 years.

Almost 90,000 people voted for the change, with just over 48,000 people wanting to keep the current system.

Representatives from the Liberal Democrats and Green Party, who won enough seats in the election to force Labour out of power, backed the campaign.

The Labour Party had been against the plans and preferred the Cabinet System, which was brought in by the Local Government Act of 2000 to speed up the way decisions were made in local authorities.

The Council is currently under no overall control with Labour as the largest party, so many will see the committee system as a fairer way to make decisions.