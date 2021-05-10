play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Chris Kiddey

Emmerdale actor Jay Kontzle is one of several celebrities backing a West Yorkshire initiative to get people talking about their problems.

The "It's Worth Talking About" group was established in Keighley last year and runs peer support groups for men and women across the county with more than 20 branches.

Jay, who plays Billy Fletcher in the long-running soap, is urging people with mental health issues to share their problems with others in the hope it will help.

He said: "We need to hit this head-on as soon as possible and make it clear that it is fine to talk about things such as depression, anxiety and these sorts of things.

"The fact that we have got over these [last] twelve months and people have got over certain depressing moments in their lives shows that we can succeed in getting over these hurdles."

Credit: ITV News

The support group was founded by two friends Ryan Anderton and Andy Clements.

Ryan said: "We have got groups running Monday to Thursday and there is no waiting list, no referral required. If people are struggling with their mental health or life they just need to turn up.

Andy added: "I think it is really easy to compare ourselves with others and a lot of the time that is what stops people from talking but the minute they are amongst like-minded people they start opening up and things become easier for them."

If you are struggling with your mental health, there are various places you can find support: