No open top bus tour for Harrogate Town after FA Trophy success

Harrogate Town has decided not to open an open-top bus parade to celebrate their FA Trophy success.

The club said the decision stemmed from the team effectively playing two seasons back-to-back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the club said: "Due to lockdowns in 2020 the players only had a two-week break before embarking on pre-season training in preparation for our first English Football League campaign.

"In effect, they have played back-to-back seasons. After the match against Cheltenham, they will be going their various ways for well-earned planned family breaks.

"Despite our socially distanced and covid-compliant parade after the promotion final last August, the club came under unwarranted criticism from some elements of the media.

"We are guarded against similar criticism as we all emerge from the latest lockdown."

A parade had been supported by the bus company Transdev after Harrogate beat Concord Rangers last week at Wembley in the delayed final.

The club added that they hoped that supporters would understand the decision not to hold a parade this year.