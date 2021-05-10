More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for a national 'Thank You' day, a campaign which is being led by a Church Warden from Yorkshire.

The idea, proposed by Simon Robinson from Ingleton, is for people to come together once restrictions have been lifted in July to say thank you to people in local communities who helped people through the pandemic.

The campaign is calling for people to get together with neighbours friends and family on July 4.

Simon, who set up a pop-up pantry, at his church in Ingleton to help the community said: "During the Lockdown my wife and I identified a need within our local area for a little bit of help and support to families who were struggling.

"We set up a Pop up Pantry in St. Mary’s Church with help from volunteers across all the Christian denominations in the area. Many families in our area rely on the hospitality trade and when that ceased it caused some economic hardship.

"We were able to start delivering boxes of food both cupboard staples and fresh vegetables to families and individuals on a weekly basis."

He added: "The people I would like to thank the most are our small independent local traders who carried on in the best way possible throughout the Pandemic, the farmers carrying on throughout to ensure food for the country and our local schools who found the most inventive ways to continue schooling our children throughout both at home and in school."

The campaign is being backed by celebrities such as Archbishop of Canterbury, actor Michael Sheen, astronaut Tim Peake, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, adventurer Bear Grylls and chef and Big Lunch ambassador Ainsley Harriott.

Another person involved with the idea is nurse May Parson who delivered the first Covid vaccination in December last year.

She said: "I’m delighted to support Thank You Day because it gives me the opportunity to thank all my amazing colleagues working in the NHS.

"This has been the toughest year of our professional careers, and you have all worked so hard to treat all the sick patients who came through our doors, and then to roll out the vaccine so quickly."

Dozens of national organisations such as the Scouts, FA and Royal Voluntary Service have also backed the campaign.

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout, says: "The last year has been challenging for all of us. But we’ve got through it by pulling together and by helping each other."

You can get involved with the campaign at the Thank You Day website, where ideas and resources for spreading the word about the event can be found.