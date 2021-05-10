play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Jon Hill

People living in the East Yorkshire village of North Newbald are demanding urgent action from Yorkshire Water after the area flooded with sewage hundreds of times.

Heavy rainfall in the village causes the sewers to overflow and the worst affected households have had to use portable toilets when the floods occur.

Yorkshire Water has promised to spend £500,000 on improvements to local sewers but villagers want the work to be a permanent solution to the issue.

Jack Marsh, who lives in the village, said: "In all honesty, it's like living in squalor, like living in the 1800s when they used to chuck it out of the windows.

"No one wants to tell you anything, no one wants to help no one wants to give you advice. I kept getting told by the call centre, "Do as Yorkshire Water say and it'll be fine" but what they say is it'll go down in months to come.

"You are expected to put up with it."

Heavy rainfall means that sewers overflow in the village.

Engineers have been called to the village 164 times in the last five years and Yorkshire Water is looking to line the sewer to try and reduce the amount of groundwater that gets into the pipes.

The MP for the area Graham Stuart said: "It's a significant step forwards. Of course, what we want to see is a total solution.

"We cannot have raw sewage floating around in Newbald."

There is a warning that climate change could bring even more extreme rainfall meaning the problem could get worse if it isn't fixed properly.