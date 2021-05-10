Staff and students all safe after Lincoln school locked down by police

A secondary school in Lincoln was locked down by police this morning after reports of someone potentially carrying an air rifle close by.

St Peter and St Paul's Catholic Academy was advised to go into lockdown at 9.30am this morning by Lincolnshire Police and armed officers were deployed to the area.

The force has said that a search was carried out but that no weapons were found and that no arrests have been made.

The school has now re-opened and police will remain in the area throughout the day.

A statement by Acting Headteacher Matthew Turton said: "All students and staff in the school are safe and well; please be assured that the safety of everyone connected to the Academy is my paramount priority at all times.

"Education will now continue as normal for the rest of the day."

ACC Chris Davison said: "We understand this incident may have been very concerning for the pupils at the school, parents and local residents.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always deploy specialist trained officers as a precautionary measure.

"Local officers will be in the area throughout the day to offer reassurance to the public and they will be happy to speak with anyone who may have any concerns."