Two teenagers from Hull arrested over 'distressing' hoax phone calls

Two boys from Hull have been arrested in connection with a number of hoax phone calls where people have been told a loved one has died in a car accident.

The two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, from Hull, will be questioned by Humberside Police over the matter.

The force have asked members of the public who have received similar calls to get in touch on 101 quoting log 588 of May 6.

Detective Inspector Andy Robinson said: "I would like to reassure people that we are treating these as hoax calls extremely seriously.

"As police officers, we would never contact a member of the public by telephone to inform them of such a tragic and distressing incident.

"If you are contacted by somebody claiming to be a police officer, always ask which police force they are calling from, then if you have concerns hang up and call 101 from a different telephone."