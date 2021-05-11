A group of Yorkshire Brownies has received support from A-list celebrities such as Dame Helen Mirren and author Sir Quentin Blake for its project to raise funding for a school in Zimbabwe.

Every year the girls of the 1st Burley Brownies, based in Burley-in-Wharfedale near Ilkley, write letters to their favourite authors, illustrators and celebrities asking them to design a bookmark.

This year the brownies have received over 350 bookmarks from authors Jacqueline Wilson, Cressida Cowell, and M.G Leonard; illustrators Sir Quentin Blake, Jackie Morris and Chris Riddell; comedian Jo Brand; musician Brian May; actors Dame Helen Mirren, Anita Dobson and Debbie Chazen; German illustrator Axel Scheffler and many more.

Dame Helen Mirren Credit: PA

The Bookmark Project is now in its fifth year and all the money raised is used to support Katiyo Primary School in Zimbabwe.

All the bookmarks received will be sold by auction, between 10th-24th May and members of the public can bid on their favourite bookmarks.

Brownie Cara Thompson said she was 'really excited' to be involved in the project and would like 'all the money' from the bookmarks to go to the school.Brownie Laila Judd said knowing the money they raise will go to help the children in Zimbabwe fills her 'full of happiness.'

Katiyo Primary School in Zimbabwe