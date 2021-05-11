Investigations underway into Boston fatal house fire

An investigation is underway after a person died in a house fire in Boston in Lincolnshire.

Six fire appliances, from Boston, Spalding, Horncastle and Donington were called to an address on Tooley Road on Monday 10th May at around 12.17pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Lincolnshire fire and rescue issued this statement.

Emergency services in Lincolnshire are sadly reporting the death of a person following a house fire in Boston on 10 May 2021. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a domestic property on Tooley Street at 12.17 in the afternoon. A man has also been treated for smoke inhalation. Fire appliances attended to extinguish the fire from Boston, Spalding, Horncastle and Donington. Lincolnshire fire and rescue

A spokesperson added that all the crews involved in the tragic incident are receiving welfare support.