Pontefract pensioner jailed for historic sex crimes against girl

A pensioner from Pontefract has been jailed after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a girl dating back to the 1970s.

Malcolm Fletcher, aged 72, of West Close, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today, charged with three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault. He was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

The offences were committed over a four year period in the 1970s when Fletcher was aged in his 20s. The girl was aged between 11 and 15 at the time the assaults took place.

DI Kristy Wright, of the Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said the victim, who came forward to the police two years ago, had showed immense courage in detailing what happened to her during her childhood. Fletcher then refused to admit his guilt and subjected her to the further ordeal of a trial.