Bradford mother-of-five killed in hit and run named as Iram Shehzadi

A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run whilst picking up her children from a primary school in Bradford has been named as Iram Shehzadi.

Ms Shehzadi, who was 39, was hit by a Citroen C1 on Monday afternoon near Lonsdale Street in the Barkerend area of Bradford, her death was officially announced by Janaza Announcements Muslim bereavement service.

Today West Yorkshire Police said a 41-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has now also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and floral tributes have also been left in the area.

A police spokesman said officers were aware of rumours suggesting the car was being chased by police just before the collision.

"The force can confirm these rumours are incorrect and that the Citroen C1 was not being pursued by the police."

Chief Inspector Daniel Ware, of Bradford District Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and are supporting the victim’s family at what is clearly a devastating time for them.

“I want to thank residents and witnesses who have come forward with information to support the police investigation, and continue to urge witnesses who we may not have spoken with to contact us.

"Anyone who can assist our enquiries with information and dashcam or CCTV/phone footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or online using www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log 1040 of 10/05."