House in Sheffield struck by lightning during last night's storm

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Katie Oscroft

The moment a house in Sheffield was struck by lightning could be seen and heard for miles around.

The Pickstone family's home was hit by the bolt as they waited for a takeaway to arrive, causing a large bang and for the power to the house to go out.

Amy Pickstone said: "We had just ordered a Chinese takeaway, we sat down and all of a sudden there was this huge bang and we knew something was really bad...because all the power went out and we thought what on earth has just happened."

The family were worried that there could be a fire in the house or in the walls and so called 999, but thankfully the damage was limited.

The moment was caught on film from a few miles away and the sound of the lightning hitting the house can be clearly heard.

Alan Pickstone said: "It was very dramatic, it looked like the roof could have almost been on fire. It was really scary."

The lightning hit the house as stormy skies lit up many parts of the Yorkshire sky, with more storms thought to be on the way this evening.