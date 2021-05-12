New urgent treatment centre opens in Lincoln County Hospital

A new £3.5 million urgent treatment centre is opening at Lincoln County Hospital as part of a transformation of emergency care in the area.

The centre will host 10 additional treatment rooms as well as a new X-ray and triage area.

An expansion of the existing A&E department at the hospital means the hospital will be able to care for twice as many patients as the existing A&E department and will also house a dedicated paediatrics waiting area and treatment centre.

There will also be additional mental health treatment rooms in the expansion.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: "This has been a real team effort ever since the funding was announced in September last year.

"The final design has taken into account contributions by clinical and nursing staff from across the Trust and our partner organisations, as well as from patient experience and sensory impairment groups."

Andrew added: "These developments will help us to see and treat our patients more quickly and ensure that everyone is getting the level of care that they require."The UTC’s Clinical Lead, Jeni Ives, said: "This centre will allow us to ensure our patients are seen in a timely manner by the right person, in the right place and will ensure that everyone receives the right level of care."