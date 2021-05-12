People facing post code lottery around hospital visits in Yorkshire

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by David Hirst

People in Yorkshire are facing a postcode lottery when it comes to visiting a loved one in hospital.

ITV News has learned that hospitals across the region have different rules on whether non-covid-19 patients can have visitors whilst they are being treated.

Ant Yelding is unable to visit his father Tony at Leeds General Infirmary where he is recovering from a stroke, however, if he was being treated in Harrogate that wouldn't be the case.

Ant said: "After seven weeks of hearing my dad's upset it's now taking it's toll.

"My dad's a jolly fellow but to hear him so upset all the time...especially in recent weeks. I have a partner who works for the NHS so I understand the reasons for the policy, but I would think where's there's a will there's a way."

Several NHS trusts, such as Airedale, Sheffield and Bradford are allowing people to have a visitor for half an hour every afternoon, but others such as Calderdale & Huddersfield; York & Scarborough; Mid-Yorkshire and Leeds are only allowing visitors at the end of a patient's life.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist, said: "The health care trusts have to balance the dangers associated with Covid entering a hospital in terms of both vulnerable patients and staff and of course the environment in hospital is exactly where this virus would be spreading quickly if it was to get out of control, so we can't allow that.

"But I do think it's important that we have consistency across the board."

Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust said today it appreciates how difficult it is for families who're unable to visit loved ones in hospital.

Adding that it "...continues to follow national guidelines around hospital visits...by limiting the risks posed by Covid-19... to provide the best protection we can for patients, families and staff."