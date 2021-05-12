Weather Pictures: Stormy weather across Yorkshire sees thunder and lightning

Lightning was seen across the region last night as stormy weather hit Yorkshire.

ITV Calendar weatherman Jon Mitchell said: "Last night's lightning storms were as a result of atmospheric instability whereby cold air high in the atmosphere allows relatively warm air near the surface to rise violently, cool and water vapour to condense into liquid water clouds.

"The clouds, known as cumulo-nimbus, then produce hail, a prerequisite for Lightning (no hail, no lightning).

"The storms last night moved, slowly, from south to north. Over the coming days, the atmosphere stabilises somewhat meaning thundershowers are still possible but they won't be as intense as last night."

The scenes in Rotherham last night. Credit: Debbie McDonnel

This was the sky in Leeds last night. Credit: Simon Thornton

This image was taken over Bramley in Leeds yesterday evening. Credit: Darren Pryce