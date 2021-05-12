West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin selects preferred candidate for Deputy

Alison Lowe has been selected as the preferred candidate for the role of Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire.

Ms Lowe, who is currently the Chief Executive at a mental health and wellbeing charity, had previously served on Leeds City Council for nearly 30 years and will have similar responsibilities as a Police and Crime Commissioner when she takes up the role.

During her time on council Ms Lowe served as Chair of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel.

Tracy Brabin was elected as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire on Sunday and made the announcement after having formally taken the oath to exercise the functions of police and crime commissioner as the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

She said: "Alison brings a wealth of experience of policing and crime issues to the role and is a passionate champion of inclusion and mental health which we both want to be at the core of policing in West Yorkshire.

"I am looking forward to working with her to deliver my commitments to recruit more police officers and staff and to put keeping women and girls safe at the heart of my policing plan."

Mark Burns-Williamson, who served two terms as West Yorkshire's first Police and Crime Commissioner, will advise the Mayor on policing and crime matters until Ms Lowe takes up her role.

Alison said: "I am very proud to be put forward as the first Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire and share the Mayor’s determination that the voices of all our communities are heard.

"Making sure our communities are safe and inclusive is key to ensuring our region is one that delivers better lives for all and I am excited about getting to work on this important agenda."

Mark Burns-Williamson OBE said: "Having worked with Alison previously she is a great choice to take on the role of Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime and the people of West Yorkshire can be confident she will be a champion for them on the issues that matter."

Ms Lowe will be recommended to the Police and Crime Panel which will consider her candidacy at a meeting on the 18 June and is expected to take up the role in August.

The Chief Constable for West Yorkshire, John Robins, said: "I very much welcome this announcement as Ms Lowe brings with her a vast amount of experience as a Councillor and as the Chair of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, alongside a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the complex needs of the communities across West Yorkshire."