West Yorkshire Police have charged 29 men in connection with child sexual exploitation in Calderdale, with all offences relating to one female victim between 2003 and 2010.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation.

A force spokesman said: "The vast majority of offending occurred in Calderdale, but some offences occurred in the Bradford District.

The men, who are now aged between 35 and 64 and from addresses in West Yorkshire and Sheffield, will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on July 7 and 9.