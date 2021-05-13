Monet masterpiece arrives in Hull to help promote mindfulness and reflection

A masterpiece by the French artist Claude Monet will be the centrepiece of a new exhibition in Hull which will focus on the importance of mindfulness and reflection in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monet’s Antibes (1888) is the inspiration and centrepiece of Monet in Mind, which will open on May 17th at the Ferens Art Gallery.

The painting travels to Hull for the first time as part of a partnership with The Courtauld, London.

The Courtauld National Partners programme is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and aims to share the gallery's collection with audiences across the UK whilst it is is closed for a major transformation project.

Monet was one of the leading artists of the Impressionist art movement in France in the nineteenth century.

His art is known internationally and has inspired generations of artists. Antibes represents his time in the south of France during the spring of 1888 and captures the ‘magical air’ of the Mediterranean light and weather.

The Monet in Mind exhibition will also showcase some of Ferens most popular artworks from its permanent collection - including Philip Wilson Steer’s Boulogne Sands (Children Shrimping), and Albert Julius Olsson’s Moonlight, Cornish Coast, alongside sculpture by Barbara Hepworth and contemporary abstract works such as Roger Hilton’s Dark Form on Yellow. Many of these pieces having never been displayed together before.

The painting is the centrepiece of a new exhibition Credit: Ferens Art Gallery

Monet in Mind showcases the talents of the Future Ferens, a group of young curators, marketers and creatives, aged 16-25 years old, who are all passionate about art. They have worked in collaboration with the gallery’s team of experts on all aspects of curation, design and promotion of the exhibition.

As many people discovered in 2020, art can play a valuable role in sustaining mental health; it can encourage, engage and reduce stress. The accompanying events programme is open to everyone, with several online for those unable to visit the gallery in-person Stephanie Edwards, exhibitions assistant at Ferens Art Gallery

Monet in Mind will run from May 17th until Sunday 4 July. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance online