Katie Oscroft reports

Reformed violent criminals have been back to the classroom in West Yorkshire - to try and steer young students away from a life of crime.

A violence reduction programme is being taken to schools as police acknowledge that arresting people is not enough.

It comes as figures reveal there have been more than 5,000 arrests since the operation was launched in 2019 to combat violence and knife crime. Around 700 weapons have been taken off the streets.