Adam Fowler has been speaking to young drummer Anabell Tang from Doncaster who is hitting the big time in the music world, despite being only seven years old.

She has already represented the country after winning her age group in this year's UK Drumoff and is set to take on percussionists nearly twice her age in another competition.

Anabell, who lists rock bands Def Leppard and Nirvana as her favourite artists, has her sights set on being a professional drummer when she grows up.