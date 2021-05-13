A man who attacked a woman in a Hull pub, preying on her vulnerable state, has been jailed for 15 years after previously pleading guilty to rape.

Leon Chantler, who is 30 and from Great Thornton Street, was sentenced at Hull Crown following the assault in a bar on Princess Avenue in January 2020.

The court heard how Chantler was arrested after a woman reported that she had been raped by an unknown man after visiting the bar.

Whilst out of view of staff and preying on her vulnerable state, Chantler had approached the woman on the pretence of providing her with comfort and reassurance but then raped her.

Following the assault, the victim fled the bar in a distressed state and was followed by Chantler but a member of the public intervened and took her to safety.

Chantler, who police have described as 'sadistic', showed no signs of remorse for his actions and denied the ordeal he had put his victim through had ever happened.