He's one of the country's most decorated Paralympians.

But Ollie Hynd won't be adding to his medal collection this year.

Ollie Hynd talking to ITV Calendar Credit: ITV Calendar

Last week he announced he's stepping away from competitive swimming at the age of just 26 after what's been a difficult few years.

I was trying to go to the pool with the restrictions. I'm in and out of the pool and fight that side of it and I was fighting to even get out of bed. There were times I didn't even want to be here anymore. Ollie Hynd

Ollie's struggles with his mental health began three years ago when his classification was changed from S8 to S9, meaning he'd be competing against less impaired swimmers.

Ollie Hynd at London 2012 parade Credit: PA

A winner of three Paralympic gold medals (SM8 200m individual medley at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 and S8 400m freestyle in Rio), it put his qualification for this year's games in jeopardy.

The last six months have been at times really dark and that's me being honest. It's led to me going on to medication and therapy. I think it's important that I'm honest about that because a lot of people can't talk about it. I was in that place for a very long time where I was suffering and not really wanting to speak about it. I guess the more open we can be the better. Ollie Hynd

Ollie admits it'll be difficult watching the Paralympics, which take place in August and September, from home. However he says his health always comes first.

Swimming has given me so much in my life and I'll forever be grateful for that, but nothing is worth being miserable and sacrificing that for. It will be difficult but in the same respect it'll be nice to be on the other side as well. I've got really good friends on the team. It's going to be really nice to watch those guys go to Tokyo and hopefully deliver the goods. Ollie Hynd

He won't be competing in Tokyo this year, but Ollie has left the door ajar for a possible return to the pool in the future.