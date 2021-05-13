He's one of the country's most decorated Paralympians.
But Ollie Hynd won't be adding to his medal collection this year.
Last week he announced he's stepping away from competitive swimming at the age of just 26 after what's been a difficult few years.
Ollie's struggles with his mental health began three years ago when his classification was changed from S8 to S9, meaning he'd be competing against less impaired swimmers.
A winner of three Paralympic gold medals (SM8 200m individual medley at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 and S8 400m freestyle in Rio), it put his qualification for this year's games in jeopardy.
Ollie admits it'll be difficult watching the Paralympics, which take place in August and September, from home. However he says his health always comes first.
He won't be competing in Tokyo this year, but Ollie has left the door ajar for a possible return to the pool in the future.