Twenty nine men have been charged with rape, attempted rape or conspiracy to rape against the same victim who was aged between 13 and 20 at the time of the alleged offences.

Most of the men, aged between 35 and 64, are from Halifax with others coming from Bradford, Brighouse, Dewsbury and Sheffield.

Police say the vast majority of offending is alleged to have taken place in Calderdale, but some offences occurred in the Bradford District.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation between 2003 and 2010.

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on July 7th and 9th. Eight suspects who were arrested over the course of the investigation have been released without charge.