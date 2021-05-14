A funeral for the new-born baby girl whose body was found at the Bowling Back Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre in August last year has been arranged by Bradford Council.

At an inquest opening earlier this month, the Coroner released the baby’s body for burial.

The funeral will be conducted at Bradford Cathedral on Tuesday, 18 May at 12pm and the burial will take place at Bowling Cemetery an hour later.

Staff from Bradford Council’s household recycling service and representatives from the police will attend the funeral service, for all faiths, which will be conducted by Reverend Canon Paul Maybury, of Bradford Cathedral.

Canon Maybury said:

I will lead prayers for the baby, her family, and all affected by her short life. These prayers will be addressed to God who knows all the circumstances that we do not know and is able to bring comfort to all who grieve. Reverend Canon Paul Maybury

The new Lord Mayor of Bradford, Cllr Shabir Hussain, will attend the burial site.

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: “We thought that this was the least we could do to make sure the little girl whose physical existence was so fleeting on this planet, will have the opportunity to live on in our memories with this service.

“We may not know who her natural family is, but all of us in Bradford district are now her family. Having a funeral service organised by the Council, demonstrates that the city considers her one of our own. We are all so sorry that she has been lost to us.”

Bradford Council Chief Executive Kersten England said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the mother and we hope she receives solace from our efforts to provide the most compassionate service for her daughter.

“We want her to know that she too has not been forgotten and we would encourage her to come forward to get help with her bereavement so she does not have to face it alone.”

She can contact the police or the Bradford Maternity Assessment Unit on 01274 364531 which is open 24 hours a day.