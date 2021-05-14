Hugs, hospitality and hotels finally return as restrictions ease

Significant changes to the coronavirus restrictions come into force today (May 17) as we take the next steps out of lockdown.

The rules have been relaxed as the country reaches stage three in the government's road map out of lockdown - which could see all aspects of society reopened by June 21.

Theatres

After a year without live plays and productions, theatres across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire can fling open their doors once more. The stage curtain will finally be lifted at York Theatre Royal tonight where 10 local artists will be performing. The long-awaited production is described as a ‘love letter’ to theatre.

Indoor entertainment can also resume, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

The Thackray Medical Museum in Leeds will welcome visitors back to explore their new galleries, after closing for a multimillion pound refurbishment before the pandemic, then being unable to reopen.

Hospitality

Pubs, restaurants and cafes can now start to serve customers indoors for the first time since last year. A welcome relief for hundreds of business owners throughout the region.

All remaining accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Hugs

Social distancing between friends and family now becomes a choice, meaning hugging is allowed!

From today, six people (or two households) will be able to mix indoors. Overnight stays are permitted with people not in your bubble.

Sport

Spectators can attend elite sporting events, but these will be restricted to 50% of capacity or up to 1,000 people for indoor events.

Organised adult sport and exercise classes can resume indoors and saunas and steam rooms may reopen.

Weddings and funerals

Weddings, receptions and other life events can take place with up to 30 people.

The cap has been lifted on the numbers attending funerals, in line with how many people can be safely accommodated in venues.

Travel

The ban on international travel is lifted and replaced by a traffic light system.

People who are travelling to countries on the green list will still need to take a Covid test up to 72 hours before their return travel, and a single PCR test on or before day two of their arrival into England.

Other lockdown rules which change from today: