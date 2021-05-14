South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Sheffield last night.Police responded to an incident on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave shortly before 8pm following reports that a group of men were fighting and some were believed to be injured. Those involved left the scene prior to police arriving, however some were involved in a second altercation nearby in Kirton Road, Pitsmoor.At around 8pm, a man in his early twenties presented at Northern General Hospital with serious injuries. He died a short time later. A second man, also in his early twenties, is still in hospital being treated for his injuries.Later in the evening, three arrests were made. Two men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.Senior investigating officer, Superintendent Ian Scott said: “Detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the sequence of events which took place last night."Reports suggest there were a number of residents in Earl Marshal Road and Kirton Road last night who witnessed the disorder. If you saw anything at all, or know who was involved, please contact police today.“We need to establish what happened in the moments leading to the man’s death, and we cannot rule out that there are other injured parties who may require urgent medical treatment.”Earl Marshal Road and Kirton Road remain cordoned off today and uniformed officers will remain in the areas carrying out door to door and forensic enquiries.