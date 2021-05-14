The dentist had a visit from a very unusual patient yesterday. It was Skah, a 30 stone Bengal tiger, from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Skah's visit to the dentist was livestreamed on social media and was watched by over 14,000 people. He needed root canal surgery for a split canine tooth. After six months of organising, a team of fourteen carried out the procedure, which lasted around four and a half hours.

This procedure can often have some unfortunate outcomes but on this occasion Skah has had a positive result and is currently on the mend.

Following the successful procedure staff at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park have now launched a caption competition on their Facebook. You can get involved here.

To win people need to pick the best caption for what Skah is saying in this picture.

Credit: Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

For more visit Lincolnshire Wildlife Park's Facebook page.