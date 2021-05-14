Three people from Keighley and a man from Wales have been charged with terrorism offences as part of an investigation into Right Wing Terrorism.

Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Liam Hall, 30, of Hill Top Walk, and Stacey Salmon, 28, also of Hill Top Walk are due to appear via video link at Westminster magistrates court along with 28-year-old Samuel Whibley from Anglesey.

They were arrested on May 1st along with a 16-year-old boy from Swindon who has since been released without charge.

Daniel Wright is charged with:

One offence of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006

One offence of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000

Three offences of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000

One offence of manufacturing a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968

One offence of possession of a firearm contrary to S5 (1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968

Liam Hall is charged with:

One offence of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000

One offence of manufacturing a firearm contrary to Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968

One offence of possession of a firearm contrary to S5 (1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968

Stacey Salmon is charged with

· One offence of possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and one offence of possession a firearm contrary to Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968

Samuel Whibley is charged with six offences of the encouragement of terrorism contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden is Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “We understand these arrests and police activity have caused considerable concern within our communities, in particular the impact of speculation around them and the ongoing enquiries across social media.

“Public safety remains our number one priority at all times. An extensive and thorough investigation has led to these four individuals being put before courts.

We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and support and continue to ask for the cooperation of the public in not speculating about the case to avoid any negative or prejudicial impact on the forthcoming court proceedings.