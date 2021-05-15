Murder investigation launched after body found in Rishworth

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found off Pike End Road in Rishworth.

The body was found around 6.40am on Thursday morning, and is believed to be of a man in his twenties from the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Police say he was linked to a disturbance on Delaunays Road, Crumpsall, at around 3.40am on Thursday May 13. A post mortem revealed serious head injuries after being struck with a weapon.

Superintendent Rebecca Boyce, of Greater Manchester Police, said there will be increased police presence in the area while they continue with the investigation.

"We are working at great pace to try and piece together the events around this time to find those involved, and are particularly interested in anyone who may have heard the disturbance on Delaunays Road, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the early hours of Thursday morning, as this could be crucial.''

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to contact police.