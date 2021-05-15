Three men have been arrested after a man was assaulted near Bramley Shopping Centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called shortly before 4.30am to reports of a man being attacked by a group in the Lower Town Street area of Bramley.

Initial reports suggest the group of men kicked and stamped on the alleged victim while he was on the ground.

The 36-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and has been taken to hospital - his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The three men, aged 15, 16 and 21, were arrested and are remain in custody.

Police Sergeant Simon Hartley, of the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said they are continue to investigate the motivation behind the attack.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help our investigation. We will be stepping up patrols in the area and reviewing CCTV from the locality. I would urge anyone with information about this assault to please contact the police.”