A police officer has suffered serious injuries after being attacked in Scunthorpe.

It happened when two officers were in attendance at education premises responding to another incident when the reported assault took place at around 2.40pm on Friday May 14.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 15 year old teenager and a 23 year old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They remain in police custody.

This is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public. A scene guard remains in place whilst we continue to progress our enquiries. Humberside spokesperson

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the attack as 'shocking and senseless,' adding 'assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable.' She also wished the officer a speedy recovery.