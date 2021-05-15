Yorkshire run off raises funds for Hull rehabilitation charity

Video report by Martin Fisher

As Mental Health Awareness Week comes to a close today a group of runners have pulled on their jogging shoes to help raise funds for The Bridges charity in Hull.

They headed out around Hull's East Park for the five kilometre event called the Yorkshire Run Off. It was organised by Barry O' Shea who was helped by the project to fight his own addiction issues and now he wants to give something back.

I have suffered with mental health issues over the years as a result it was addiction and depression, I suffered a lot of trauma. I was the victim of a shooting 2014 and two years ago sent me to Bridges Rehabilitation Centre to work on my behaviours and since then I have come out of rehab and continued on my journey. Barry O'Shea

The Bridges relies on fund-raising to keep their centre going. They help those battling addiction many who have been released from prison. Money raised today will mean more men can be helped.

Jessica Bailey, The Bridges Treatment Manager, said:" The treatment for the 12 weeks costs just short of £6000, so it is a significant amount of money so fund-raising is a massive thing, so if Barry was able to raise that £5000 target that he has set today that could save one man's life like it has Barry's."

Mr O'Shea added:"I didn't want anyone to know I was suffering with mental health issues because it was seen as weakness I thought it was a weakness in the environment I was involved in and it has helped me massively because now I am willing to tell the truth and be honest and I'm trying to get people to do the same and follow in my footsteps."