East Riding Football Association urge players to open up about mental health

East Riding Football Association have taken to social media to encourage men to talk about their mental health and seek help when they need it.

For 48 hours from Saturday, May 15, the Association invited all leagues and clubs in the county to dedicate their social media channels to promote good mental health

''Qwell for Men'', delivered by Kooth, was commissioned by the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership in January to help tackle the rising number of male suicides in the region.

It marks the first time a digital mental health service has been commissioned specifically in response to male suicide.

Kooth’s Pulse 2021 report looking at the impact of Covid-19 on the UK’s mental health and wellbeing found there was an 89% increase in people using their service.

40% rise in adults who said they feel suicidal nearly every day

39% of adults reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless nearly every day – a 17% rise.

Chris Johnson, Clubs and Participation Development Officer, at East Riding FA, said it is important that men are aware that it is not a weakness.

''We want to get the message out to men who play football in our county that it is good to talk, and that both support and help is available should they need it.”

East Riding FA will be creating a special web page with content geared towards men’s health, fitness and wellness.

Kooth is an online mental health and emotional wellbeing service for adults, allowing them to access support and guidance whenever they need it.

Kooth users have access to one-to-one, anonymous counselling sessions with fully trained and qualified counsellors and emotional wellbeing practitioners, 365 days a year.