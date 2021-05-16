Local football clubs across Yorkshire raised their number 7 shirts in honour of schoolboy, Jordan Banks, who was struck and killed by lightning.

The 9-year-old keen footballer from Blackpool, was taking part in a private football training session when it happened.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club near to School Road to reports a child had been injured.

Emergency services attended and Jordan was taken to hospital with severe injuries, but he died a short time later.

In January Jordan left a number of 'sweet treats' on police cars to raise spirits around Blackpool. Credit: Blackpool Police

The social media campaign for Jordan was started by Kamran Mann, who plays for Old Crooked Clock FC in Leeds Combination League.

He called on clubs across the country to hold up their shirts in his memory after the tragic news of the boy's death. The campaign has since gone viral online, and he says it shows the footballing community is behind Jordan and his family.

''I saw a post by the young lads football team, and all it said was 'our number 7' and that hit hard. At his age, we're all the same, just loved playing football, having a laugh. A lot of people want to show support for the family and show the footballing world is behind them, well and truly.''

Local clubs such as Bramley, Leeds Alphas, Club 97, amongst many others took to social media and the pitch to honour Jordan.

Tributes have poured in for the school boy from across the footballing world, including the England team, with many sharing nine football emojis in his memory.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in Jordan's memory - with funds being split between his funeral costs and charities of his family's choice.