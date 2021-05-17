Boston care home celebrates expansion of visitors for residents

Video report by Sarah Clarke

A care home in Lincolnshire has been celebrating residents being allowed to have five named visitors as lockdown restrictions ease in England.

Previously residents had only been allowed two visitors inside the home, meaning that many had not been able to see friends and extended family.

Graham Burn met one of his close friends for the first time today at his care home in Boston, he told ITV News that the experience was "very happy and tearful".

He added: "It makes me feel very very special. I can't put it into words."

It is the first time Graham has met his friends face-to-face for over a year. Credit: ITV News

Reverend Dr Val Ogden, Graham's friend, said: "It's absolutely terrific. It's just not the same online and the fact we have been able to just hold hands and have a joke and see Graham's amazing smile and to see that he is doing so well here - it's been the best Monday morning I have had for ages."

The changes to restrictions also mean that residents can leave the home for medical appointments, to go to day centres and education settings without having to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

Emma Johnson, a care home manager, said: "Having five nominated visitors now is going to mean a lot to our residents in the care home.

"Visitors are important, they bring positivity to their health, wellbeing and quality of life."