Boy George and Culture Club to headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Boy George and the Culture Club will headline a show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August.

The group will join Stereophonics, Duran Duran, Anne Marie, Snow Patrol, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs in headlining the shows at the 8,000 capacity arena this summer. \

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: "I’ve wanted to bring Boy George and Culture Club to Scarborough OAT for some time so I’m delighted we have been able to make this happen for this summer.

"George remains one of the most colourful and iconic pop stars in British history, a true music star around the world. Culture Club’s live shows are a true spectacle, and this is going to be a really special night."

Tickets go on sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com on Friday May 21 at 9am.