Leeds Rhinos' Kyle Eastmond retires from professional rugby

Kyle Eastmond has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 31.

Eastmond signed a two year contract with the Leeds Rhinos back in March but has made just two appearances for the club in Super League.

Kyle Eastmond playing for Leeds Rhinos Credit: PA

Prior to this, Eastmond had spent ten years playing rugby union for Bath, Wasps and Leicester. He also won six England caps, scoring one try against Argentina in 2013.

I've come to realise the passion to influence the game is no longer on the field. It is this love and respect for the game that leads me to this decision. I would like to say thank you so much to Kevin Sinfield, Leeds Rhinos and all the fans and wish the team all the best for the rest of the season. Kyle Eastmond

Eastmond started his career at St Helens in 2007, scoring all 18 points in their Super League Grand Final win over Leeds two years later.