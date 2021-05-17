Leeds Rhinos' Kyle Eastmond retires from professional rugby

Kyle Eastmond has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 31.
Eastmond signed a two year contract with the Leeds Rhinos back in March but has made just two appearances for the club in Super League.
Prior to this, Eastmond had spent ten years playing rugby union for Bath, Wasps and Leicester. He also won six England caps, scoring one try against Argentina in 2013.
Eastmond started his career at St Helens in 2007, scoring all 18 points in their Super League Grand Final win over Leeds two years later.