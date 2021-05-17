LNER services stepped up across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire after safety checks

Train services from Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to London have been reintroduced on London North Eastern Railway today as trains being checked for cracks are returned to service.

A number of Hitachi 800 trains were removed from service last week after cracks were found on the model on Great Western Railway - causing travel issues across the region last week.

LNER services from London to Scotland resumed over the weekend, with weekday and Saturday services to Lincoln also being reintroduced.

An amended timetable is in place until early next month while Network Rail continues to deliver East Coast Upgrade works at London King’s Cross station.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: "I would like to thank our customers for their understanding over the past week and I am pleased we have since been able to step up our services.

"We continue to work together as an industry on the recovery plan for any affected trains, with all trains being checked before they leave the depot. Safety remains our top priority."

The latest travel information and updates can be found at the LNER website.