Mel B appears in video highlighting the different stories of domestic violence

Leeds singer Mel B has said a video she features in which highlights the horror of domestic abuse is important because it is "every woman's story, it's everybody's voice".

The former Spice Girl appears in a video that explores domestic violence through dance and has been made in collaboration with Women's Aid, the charity of which she is a patron.

Mel B split from producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade, she claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse - allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, she said: "You know that's why this video is so important because it's not just my story, (it's) bits and pieces of my story, but it's every woman's story, it's everybody's voice, because we are dealing with an epidemic."

Warning this video contains some scenes viewers may find distressing

The video sees the Spice Girls star recreating a woman's escape from an abusive relationship and was inspired by the stories she has heard while a patron of Women's Aid.

Responding to presenter Susanna Reid, who commented that the video depicts the "two faces of domestic violence", Mel B, 45, said: "You put on your armour, and you walk out into the world, but behind closed doors, it's very, very different, and it's embarrassing and shameful and you carry so much guilt, having to try and keep that secret."

She added: "Because the full video has so many things in there from him taking her money, from him taking her car keys, telling her what to wear. So it's not just physical abuse, it's coercive control, it's emotional abuse, you know, it's all different layers of abuse that we have to talk about."

The singer, who became known as Scary Spice, said she has spent lockdown with her family in Leeds.